HYDERABAD: Days after city police nabbed two film production managers possessing Rs 7 crore demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations, investigators strongly suspect Tollywood connection to gang members who indulged in exchanging demonetised currency.

With the arrest of two film production managers, the police would file a petition before the court seeking police custody of the accused for questioning. At the time of arrest of two film production managers, police seized their mobile phones and their call detail record is being verified to establish the role of bankers in connection with exchanging old notes.

“A number of businessmen and some of Tollywood fraternity still possess demonetised currency for a reason to exchange with new currency. For this purpose, businessmen approach gang member who have contacts with bank and other sources to exchange old notes. Special teams have been formed to nab the key accused Kotewara Raju, Chennai-based businessman and Tollywood producer in case,” a police officer said.

“Only NRIs who return to the India have an option to exchange old currency with new notes up to Rs 25,000 each NRI person. Except NRIs, there was no process to exchange demonetised notes. The Tollywood producer Koteswara Raju is still absconding. We have kept a close vigil on the movements of the key accused and will arrest him,” police said.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Task Force police seized Rs 25 crore demonetised currency that was possessed by different persons. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Task Force, B Limba Reddy said that they have close vigil on various gang members to keep track illegal activity of exchanging demonetised currency.

“We have seized Rs 25 crore old currency by nabbing around 50 persons since January. During preliminary probe, some gang members approached businessmen possessing old currency claiming that they have contacts with bank officials and they will exchange the notes. Later, the gang members duped the businessmen. Following the incidents, we have registered cheating cases,” DCP said.