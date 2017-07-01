TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust (TTD) Board has brought in reforms in online booking of accommodation with a view to render better service to the pilgrims visiting the shrine with effect from July 1. The pilgrims who book accommodation online will now have the facility to cancel it and get a refund of the money they paid. Earlier, there was no such facility and the pilgrims had to forfeit the money if they do not turn up on the appointed day. The facility to book accommodation 120 days in advance will continue.



With regards to cancellation, the TTD has pointed out that the facility would be available until a day ahead of the appointed date. No cancellation will be allowed and no money will be refunded if accommodation is not utilised. For instance, if the pilgrim books accommodation for September 5, he or she should cancel the room before Sept 3 midnight.



TTD has also introduced some incentives to the pilgrims who book accommodation online. The pilgrims get a refund of 50 per cent if they vacate their rooms within 12 hours, and refund of 25 per cent if they vacate within 18 hours. The amount will be credited back to their original source of payment within seven working days. The TTD has reserved rooms in Nandakam Rest House exclusively for `300 Special Entry Darshan pilgrims.



The pilgrims can book 250 rooms in each session. The allotment and vacation of rooms will be done at Nandakam Rest House itself. The management has fixed room tariff at `250 if the pilgrim books room for 7am-2pm session and `350 for 3pm-6am session.

Refunds Galore