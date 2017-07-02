VISAKHAPATNAM: The City Police on Saturday nabbed a most wanted burglar who was involved in thefts in various temples and house-breakings across the state. The police recovered 17.4 kg silver ornaments and 30 grams gold from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Das, popularly known as Prakash Kumar Sahu (42), a native of Bhilai and resident of Nayagarh district of Odisha.

The stolen silver articles seized







“Born and brought up in Bhilai, Sahu started committing offences to spin easy money and to meet expenses for his vices. He committed a theft in Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada in 1998 for which he was jailed for two years. After his release from jail, Sahu stopped committing crimes for a while, before starting it again,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Crimes) T Ravi Kumar Murthy while producing the accused and seized valuables before the media here.

In 2007, Sahu made good with ornaments worth `7.8 crore from a Jain temple in Bengaluru. Then he committed a theft in the Arasavalli sun temple. He was arrested again and sent to jail for a year.

In 2010, Sahu married and since 2012, he committed several offences, the DCP said.

In September last year, Sahu committed four offences in Visakhapatnam and fled with huge amount of silver from a showroom, Jagannath temple in the Steel Plant and a few others.

The DCP said that the accused had confessed to have committed 11 thefts in Kurnool, Malakpet of Hyderabad, Vizianagaram and Rajahmundry and Cuttack in Odisha. In the last 23 years, Sahu has committed around 50 thefts, Ravi Kumar Murthy said, adding that the police stations concerned would be informed and if needed, the officials would hand over the seized property.