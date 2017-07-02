VISAKHAPATNAM: The police on Saturday arrested a criminal involved in 13 land-grab and duping cases. The accused has been identified as Cherukuri Sudhakara Raju (46), a native of Hyderabad. “Raju, along with O Dali Naidu and two others, duped P Anil Kumar from Guntur and his friends to purchase land near Visakha Valley School, claiming that he could get the stretches at throwaway prices,” DCP Naveenn Gulati said.

Raju had claimed before the complainants that he owned around 24.5 acres near the Visakha Valley School, which is actually a government land. He had forged documents and fake registration documents for the stretch in survey number 124.