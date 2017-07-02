VISAKHAPATNAM: The onset of monsoon has spelt troubles for the residents of Srinivas Nagar and Alluri Seetharama Raju Nagar in Kancharapalem Zone as the open drains and vacant places in the area have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Blaming it on the official apathy, the residents allege that every year, the area witnesses a number of viral fever cases and incidence of mosquito-borne diseases.

A walk down along the Srinivas Nagar and Alluri Seetharamaraju Nagar will tell the ground reality. A large open drain that flows along the border of the colony without boundary wall has become a safe haven for mosquito breeding. The residents complain that many locals dump wastes in the drain which raises a stink, increasing the mosquito and dog menace.

“The lane has a dumper bin and the civic body clears it. But some locals throw the waste into the drain and some others hurl the waste on the nearby ground. Pack of dogs gather there, making the situation worse,” says Srinivasa Acharyulu from Srinivasa Nagar.

Locals say that with vacant space around, many dump even construction debris. Just 100 metres away, there is a wine shop. Tippers have made the nearby vacant space their boozing venue. “They consume alcohol in the nights and many others use the area as open toilet. The place is littered by plastic glasses and broken liquor bottles. Dogs rummage though the food wastes thrown there,” complain Rukmini Devi.

According to the residents, some vendors and tiffin shops in the area dump their wastes in the drain, resulting in mosquito menace. Sometimes, some drains get choked during rains, they say.

A GVMC official, who is in charge of the colony, too pointed out the same, saying that with many street vendors dumping wastes in the drain, it has become a problem. “The garbage clearance is done without fail. However, we have been requesting the locals not to resort to imprudent dumping. But, to no avail. The boozers consuming alcohol in the open has emerged as a problem. We will coordinate with the police over the issue,” said a civic official.