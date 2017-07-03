HYDERABAD: Once an alleged contemnor is found not guilty, the court loses its jurisdiction to impose costs on such a person. Neither the Act nor Rules made under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 prescribe imposition of costs, much less in a case where a person is not found guilty.

Dealing with an appeal by a senior officer, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has set aside the order of a single judge who imposed costs on the appellant-officer while holding the officer not guilty under the Contempt of Courts Act.

As for the case details, the respondent person in the said appeal had earlier filed criminal case against two persons, and anticipating that the latter two may flee justice by leaving the country, he approached the appellant-passport officer to prevent them from leaving the country by impounding their passports. When no action was taken, he moved the High Court and obtained an order directing the officer to consider his representation and take appropriate decision within two weeks.

Later, he filed a contempt case alleging that due to the officer’s non-compliance with the court order, the accused left the country. Taking into account the facts pleaded by the officer and also that the accused had left the country, the single judge held that the officer cannot be held guilty under the Contempt of Courts Act, but having found fault with the conduct of the officer in not taking swift action in order to prevent the accused from leaving the country, imposed costs of ` 15,000 on the officer while discharging the latter from contempt proceedings. The officer filed an appeal before the division bench for relief.

The bench of Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice T Rajani said that once the single judge held the appellant-officer not guilty under the Act, he had no jurisdiction to impose costs on him. Even in a case where the contemnor is found guilty and if the court does not choose to sentence him to imprisonment, the maximum fine that could be imposed on the contemnor is only `2,000. This being so, the court, while finding the alleged contemnor not guilty, cannot be conceded with the power to impose any liability on the alleged contemnor in the name of costs, the bench noted.