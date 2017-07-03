TIRUPATI: In a place like Tirupati, popularly called the education hub, to get an admission into a regular degree course, the cut-off for 2017 academic year is 97.7 per cent. Nearly 41,964 students appeared for the Intermediate exams this year and 81.09 per cent passed the exams. Out of this not even 10 per cent have been able to secure an admission.



It is interesting to note that there is not a single government degree college in Tirupati or in its surrounding areas - Srikalahasti is 42 km away from Tirupati, Chittoor 62 km away, Piler 52 km and Puttur 40 km away from Tirupati.



Except for 3,000 seats in TTD-run colleges, for both boys and girls, there are private colleges offering approximately 2,000 seats, not to forget that the town is surrounded with nine universities. In TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Arts College, SGS Arts College and Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree College, there are 3,154 seats: B.A. -967, B.Com - 785 and B.Sc - 1,402.



The TTD Education department started the admission process and has completed the first phase of admissions. The cut-off marks to get into SV Arts College was 97.3 per cent, 95.3 per cent in SGS Arts College and 96.1 per cent in Sri Padmavathi Women’s College.



Students staged protests in front of SGS and SV Arts colleges during the first phase of admissions. They raised slogans against TTD. Now, the TTD is planning to conduct second and final phase of admissions with the help of police. In a circular released on June 27, the TTD stated that for admissions into SPW College, students who secured 80 to 85 per cent and above are eligible to attend counselling.