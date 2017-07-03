GUNTUR: A Facebook post caused tension at Pothavaram village in Chilakaluripet mandal on Sunday.

According to information, Sk Mastan Vali, a fair price shop dealer, made a post in his Facebook account on a famous place of worship in Kadapa. Alleging that his post was objectionable, some people of a particular community in Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet and Chirala reached Pothavaram and attacked Mastan Vali and ransacked his house.

Though Mastan Vali tried to justify his action that he did nothing wrong and he only shared the post, the attackers did not listen. Locals went to his rescue. Having learnt about the attack, a police team led by Chilakaluripet CI B Suresh, rushed to the village.

But the attackers had fled the scene by that time. Based on a complaint lodged by Mastan Vali, the police registered a case. A police picket was set up in the village to thwart any further attack on his house. The injured Mastan Vali was admitted to hospital.