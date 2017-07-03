ANANTAPUR: Four people of a family died and seven others were seriously injured at Kanumpalle in Garladinne mandal in Anantapur district in the small hours of Monday.



The family of P Sathish (34), an engineer employed by a wind power company in Ralla Anantapur, was returning home after a pilgrimage to Srisailam when the accident happened.



Sathish, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle and ploughed into a culvert.

Four people including Sathish’s brother P Karthik (31), mother Amuda (56), grandmother Jyothi Lakshmi (80) ang aunt Vanita (82) died in the accident while Sathish himself and his two children, Harsha (3), Gnana Dakshina (2), wife Lavanya, father Pandyaraju and relatives Maheswari, Handha were injured.



With the condition of the two children turning critical, they were shifted to a Kurnool hospital, while remaining are being treated at Anantapur. A case has been registered.