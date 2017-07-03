GUNTUR: A group of Muslims organised a road blockade at Janapadu on Sunday demanding removal of a liquor shop set up near a mosque in the village. They gave up the protest following an assurance by the police that they would look into the matter.

Following the Supreme Court order, the shop owner shifted the outlet from the main road recently. The location of the shop near the mosque was strongly opposed by local Muslim community.

Women also opposed setting up of liquor shops in residential areas in Yerrabalem and Cherukupalli in the district.