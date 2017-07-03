GUNTUR: Only the newly constructed buildings of government hospitals in the district have adequate fire safety measures. The old government hospital buildings do not have any fire-fighting equipment in case of an eventuality. Few of the old government hospitals were equipped with fire extinguishers.



Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Executive Engineer Y Ashok Kumar said lack of proper fire safety measures in old government hospital buildings has already been taken to the notice of the Medical and Health Department. Steps would be taken soon to install fire safety measures in the old government hospital buildings also, he added.



Dr DS Raju Naidu, Superintendent of Guntur Government Hospital, said that the old blocks in the hospital are equipped with fire extinguishers. The new blocks have been incorporated with all fire safety norms, he added. District Medical and Health Officer R Shyamala Devi said all precautionary measures were being taken to prevent fire mishaps.