NELLORE: Students are not showing any interest to pursue post graduate studies in Vikarama Simhapuri University (VSU). Only 1,600 PG seats were filled in the last academic year against 2,500 seats leaving 900 seats vacant. But, this year the varsity has increased 100 seats for the campus college.

Varsity officials have failed to publicise PG counselling and specialisations taught in the varsity. Now, VSU is conducting PG counselling for the current academic year. “Authorities have failed to promote post graduate studies in the varsity. The university had also appointed additional staff and faculty. Campus drive is also taking place in majority of the colleges affiliated to the varsity,” said SFI district president N Ravi.

“Other varsities have good faculty and laboratory equipment compared to VSU. Our seniors did not get any campus placements while pursuing PG in VSU,” said an undergraduate student.

Cause for concern

Only 1,600 PG seats were filled in the last academic year against 2,500 seats leaving 900 seats vacant

VSU has increased 100 seats for the campus college this year

The varsity offering 12 regular and six self-finance courses