ELURU: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president N Raghuveera Reddy held Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the social boycott of Dalits by upper caste people at Garagaparru village in Palakoderu mandal.

The APCC chief along with former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi, former minister Sake Sailajanath, former MPs J D Seelam and Kanumuri Bapiraju, AICC SC Cell president Koppula Raju, Mahila Congress former president K Ganga Bhavani and others, visited Garagaparru and interacted with Dalits of Christianpeta of the village to be aware of their sufferings due to social boycott. The Dalits said they did not get any assistance from the State government so far.

The Congress leaders also met the upper caste people of the village. They told the Congress leaders that no social boycott was imposed on Dalits of the village as alleged. Speaking to newsmen later, the PCC chief said the Telugu Desam government should have resolved the sensitive social issue long ago to avert disharmony between Dalits and upper caste people in the village.

Raghuveera Reddy flayed the CM for his failure to visit Garagaparru soon after the social boycott issue came to light. He also censured the official machinery for their inaction. He alleged that the official machinery was indifferent to the sufferings of about 800 Dalit families after the imposition of social boycott. Suspension of two local officials holding them responsible for the issue was highly deplorable. Action should be taken against the District Collector.