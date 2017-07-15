Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stray dogs to be sterilised by GMC to reduce their population  

Stray dog bites are on the rise in Guntur in recent times. Every day, on an average, 30 dog bite cases are reported. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: People fear walking on the city roads due to stray dog menace. Stray dog bites are on the rise in the city in recent times. People are seeking immediate measures through Guntur Municipal Corporation to curb stray dog menace. 

According to an estimate, nearly 5,000 to 6,000 stray dogs wander on the streets of Guntur. There are another 20,000 stray dogs in Tenali, Narasaraopeta, Chilakaluripet, Macherla, Mangalagiri and other municipal areas in the district. Nearly 900 cases of dog bites are registered in the Government General Hospital (GGH) per month. Every day, on an average, 30 dog bite cases are reported. 

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) authorities have received more then 500 complaints from the citizens who demanded GMC to take immediate action to curb the stray dog menace. Hence, the GMC officials who held a meeting with NGOs, decided to perform birth control operations on stray dogs. As per the directions of higher authorities, the health department has started sterilising stray dogs. As of now, 1,684 sterilisations have been conducted in the city and 1,800 stray dogs have been vaccinated as a safety measure. 

Jeevakarunya organiser K Siva Ram pleaded not to sterilise small dogs and suggested that sterilisation be done only on old dogs. GGH RMO Dr Y Ramesh said the dog bite victim must approach the doctor for treatment immediately. Generally, active immunisation and passive immunisation course are followed by doctors depending on the condition of the patients. Generally, doctors give 4 doses to dog bite patients on the same day and on third day, seventh and 28th day. 

GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha directed the officials to follow the guidelines of Animal Welfare Board and take effective measures to curb the menace caused by stray dogs in the city.

