Andhra Pradesh: Rs 100-cr property unearthed from TUDA planning officer in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) landed a big fish - Special Grade Planning officer of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Kolleri Krishna Reddy - on charges of amassing properties worth around Rs 100 crore disproportionate to his known source of income.

ACB officials of Chittoor, Anantapur and Kadapa conducted raids at Krishna Reddy’s properties not only in Tirupati, but elsewhere in AP and Telangana on Thursday.

The raids were still continuing at his properties at Hyderabad, two houses in Tirupati, one at Kathiripalli (native village), a house in Karvetinagaram (his brother’s house) and two of his friends’ houses, when the last report came in. According to sources, the officials found jewellery in huge quantity and both registered and unregistered property documents.

The properties included an apartment at Sivajyothi Nagar, a farm house built in a 4-acre mango orchard at Kathiripalli, a big house at Kathiripalli, 13 acre land in Thukivakam on the outskirts of Tirupati which was registered in the name of his acquaintance. Reddy has two granite companies-Kolleri Granites and Bharath Granites- too.On Friday, the officials will open two lockers in two different banks. Some of the friends and sub-ordinates in municipal office are his benamis, the ACB sources said.

Mirchi Yard secy in ACB net

In another raid, the ACB sleuths cracked the whip on M Kutumba Rao, Assistant Marketing Secretary of NTR Mirchi Yard in Guntur. The officials raided his properties at four places. The ACB also found that his assets are worth around J2 crore.