2 lakh IT jobs in two years: IT Minister Nara Lokesh

Panchayat Raj and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said the State government is taking all steps to provide 2 lakh jobs to unemployed youth in the information technology and electronics sector.

Published: 22nd July 2017 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2017 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Panchayat Raj and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said the State government is taking all steps to provide 2 lakh jobs to unemployed youth in the information technology and electronics sector in the coming two years.The minister inaugurated the newly constructed building of Phycare Services India Private Limited at Auto Nagar in Mangalagiri on Friday. 

Lokesh further said Phycare Services India Private Limited would invest Rs 220 crore in 22 acres in Mangalagiri. About 200 acres of land was allocated in Amaravati for establishment of new IT companies. The government is inviting IT companies to establish their offices in AP. Two of them have already established their offices in the State. 

Recently, Celkon company commenced its operations in the State. The government is ready to extend its cooperation for establishment of new companies in the State. Once the companies start functioning in Amaravati, unemployed youth would get jobs in Andhra Pradesh.

