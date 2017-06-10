Andhra ex-sarpanch’s wife, IFTU threaten to launch fast

By Express News Service

ELURU: Reddy Anuradha, wife of Venkatapuram former sarpanch and former Mandal Parishad president, has threatened to go on indefinite hunger strike if the police fail to show the arrest of her husband, who was taken into custody in connection with a conspiracy case, by Saturday.



Anuradha on Friday said Hamali workers would also go on fast in support of her demand. It was alleged that Appala Naidu hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Denduluru TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar.

According to sources, the police have not shown the arrest of Appala Naidu though he was taken into custody a few days ago, with a view to get more details from him about the conspiracy to eliminate the TDP MLA and two others.



IFTU leader U Venkateswara Rao also threatened to launch an indefinite fast demanding the release of Appala Naidu, who is a Hamali leader. Having learnt about their moves to launch a hunger strike from Saturday, Eluru MLA Badeti Kota Rama Rao held talks with Anuradha and IFTU leaders at his house.

Hundreds of Hamalis thronged the MLA’s house to know the outcome of talks between the IFTU leaders and Rama Rao. After the end of talks, Anuradha came out and said they would launch an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday if the police failed to show the arrest of her husband in the meantime.



“My husband is not a rowdy or a goonda. There are no criminal cases against him. Some political leaders got a case foisted against my husband in collusion with the police. He never planned to attack anyone and there is no truth in the conspiracy charge against him,” she said.

It is learnt that the police have taken a statement from Appala Naidu at Eluru rural police station. A DSP rank official is investigating the case.