Woman, niece killed as tractor hits scooty in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

By PTI

MACHILIPATNAM: A woman and her minor niece were killed when a tractor hit their two-wheeler in Krishna district this morning, police said.

Two women, both sisters, and the daughter of one of them were going on a scooty from Vijayawada to Avanigadda when the tractor hit their vehicle near Veluvolu village at around 7.30 am, Challapalli circle inspector V Janardhana Rao said.

In the mishap, Ankamma (47) died on the spot, while her niece Sivaleela (15) succumbed to her injuries on way to hospital, he said.

Sivaleela's mother, who also sustained injuries in the mishap, was admitted to Avanigadda Government Hospital where her condition was reported to be stable, Rao said.

A case has been registered in connection with the accident, he added.