TDP city president and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar take part in the ‘suddhi rituals’ at the YSRC Maha Dharna venue at Gandhi statue near GVMC in Visakhapatnam on Thursday | Express

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a counter-move to the YSRC all-party Maha Dharna, the Telugu Desam Party leaders performed ‘suddhi’ (purification) rituals at the dharna venue at Gandhi statue near the GVMC on Thursday evening.

After the YSRC Maha Dharna was over, the TDP cadre including its women wing activities led by party city president and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar reached the Gandhi statue and performed ‘suddhi poojas’.

The cadre ‘purified’ the place with ‘Gomutra’ as the priests chanted Vedic hymns. The TDP leaders also performed Ksheeraabhishekam to the Gandhi statue.

“As the corrupt leaders (Jagan) arrived in the city, we performed the cleansing rituals. It is ridiculous that Jagan and his aides, who are facing corruption allegations are talking about transparency and levelling charges against others,” Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said.

Echoing the same, TDP MLA from Pendurthi Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy also fired salvos at the YSRC chief.

Referring to the Jagan’s allegation that the MLA and his son are being hand in glove with the land mafia, Satyanarayana Murthy retorted, “I challenge the YSRC and its leaders to prove me guilty with proofs. If found guilty, I will work in their office as a servant for the rest of my life.”