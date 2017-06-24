TIRUMALA: Don’t have an aadhaar card? Forget any plans of divya darshan you may have harboured, for Lord Venkateswara isn’t seeing you.

The TTD on Friday made proof of aadhaar mandatory for devotees seeking divya darshan (for pedestrianst) by trekking to Tirumala through the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu routes with effect from July 1.

Pilgrims are expected to produce the ID while securing tokens for divya darshan.