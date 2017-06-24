VISAKHAPATNAM: There is one-stop solution in the city for all house interior designs, stylish kitchens and bedrooms and wardrobes. The three-day Architecture Expo, organised by Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Visakhapatnam Chapter, in association with Institute of Indian Interior Designers, kick-started here on Friday.



Visakhapatnam MP K Haribabu, the chief guest of the event, inaugurated the expo. A number of stalls with the latest collection of various accessories for rooms, decorative tiles, flooring, wardrobes, taps, lighting, ceilings, paints and toilet accessories were on display. Crowds thronged the venue. People were seen more attracted to the kitchen interior designs and colourful wardrobes.



“Nowadays, people are more interested in stylish kitchens. Against this backdrop, we brought more models. We will counsel the customers as per their requirement,” said an agent explaining the designs of kitchen at the expo.



The organisers said that the expo was meant to create awareness on architecture as a profession, education and career. The show also intends to counsel people on various aspects of architecture and it is free entry on all the three days, they said. Besides, a few stalls set up by students of the Department of Architecture, Andhra University, were the crowd-pullers. The students were given a chance by the IIA to showcase their models and various types of architecture designs.