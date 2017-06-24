VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will soon ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), Tirupati, for research studies. SVVU vice-chancellor Y Hari Babu and research director E Raghava Rao visited the IGZP here on Friday.



Hari Babu, Raghava Rao and IGZP curator Vijay Kumar discussed various species that have been brought to the zoo in the last one year and maintenance of the zoo in the natural habitat. The officials lauded the display of species in the natural habitat and upkeep of the park.



The Zoo officials said that soon an MoU would be signed between the SVVU and the zoo on captive research, including Pathology, Nutrition, Anatomy, diagnosis and other animal husbandry practices.

“We had a discussion on probable areas where both the Zoo and the university can coordinate.

We have better captive breeding facility in the IGZP and hundreds of species. We need expertise as we have only one veterinary doctor. We may now seek the help of veterinary doctors and scientists for various departments like Pathology, Nutrition, Anatomy, diagnosis,” Vijay Kumar told Express.



The Zoo curator will have second discussion with the authorities and are likely to finalise the areas to be covered under the MoU. The IGZP has a good rapport with the SVVU. A number of SVVU students come to the city zoo for internship every year.