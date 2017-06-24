HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on a petition seeking directions to the AP police to permit Dalita Udyama Joint Action Committee of AP and Telangana to hold its public meeting at Agiripalli village in Krishna district on July 1.

Justice C Praveen Kumar was dealing with a petition filed by M Victor Prasad, organising secretary of Dalita Udyama JAC, who complained that the police refused to grant permission to the proposed public meeting in the name of alleged intelligence inputs that there was scope for law and order problem.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that conducting meetings was part of their fundamental right. It was not proper to reject permission for such meetings on mere apprehensions of law and order problems. No meetings would be held in the country if the police refuse to grant permission on such a ground, he argued. On the other hand, the government counsel submitted that there was scope for law and order problem in the area if permission was granted to the said meeting.