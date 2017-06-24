VISAKHAPATNAM: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the houses and other properties belonging to Andhra Medical College professor Nalli Babu Vijay Kumar on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, here on Friday.



The professor was arrested and assets worth `3.58 crore (registration value) were seized. According to sources, the market value of the seized properties would be close to `30 crore.

The anti-graft officials seized assets, including a 400 sq yard house site in Vizag and a G+2 building constructed on 400 sq yard in Kakinada.