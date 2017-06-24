Man crushed as container slides of truck in Visakhapatnam's NAD junction
By Express News Service | Published: 24th June 2017 02:53 PM |
Last Updated: 24th June 2017 04:49 PM | A+A A- |
VISAKHAPATNAM: A man was crushed to death when a container mounted on a lorry slid and fell on him on National Highway 16 at the NAD Junction in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
The identity of the victim is yet to be established as his body was completely crushed.
According to sources, the lorry hit a high-tension electric line after its brakes failed. Upon impact, the container mounted on its back came off and fell on the road, crushing the victim.
The rush-hour incident caused a traffic jam.