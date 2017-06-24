According to sources, the lorry hit a high-tension electric line after its brakes failed. | Express Photo Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A man was crushed to death when a container mounted on a lorry slid and fell on him on National Highway 16 at the NAD Junction in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The identity of the victim is yet to be established as his body was completely crushed.

According to sources, the lorry hit a high-tension electric line after its brakes failed. Upon impact, the container mounted on its back came off and fell on the road, crushing the victim.

The rush-hour incident caused a traffic jam.