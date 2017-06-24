KURNOOL: After the New Indian Express exposed the recent deadly 12-hour power cut that may have claimed as many as 20 lives at the Kurnool Government General Hospital, authorities have woken up from their slumber and are now frantically taking remedial measures to prevent future outages.



Taking the incident seriously, officials of the Department of Medical and Health Services on Friday ordered a thorough probe and sought an explanation from hospital superintendent Dr J Veeraswamy, who in turn served show cause notices on two officials of the hospital, including the resident medical officer (RMO).The state intelligence wing too has sought a comprehensive report on the tragedy.



The rot that got institutionalised, widespread corruption and possible negligent behaviour by hospital authorities are understood to be under the lens of the state administration.Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and principal secretary Punam Malakondaiah took serious note of the issue and reprimanded the hospital superintendent for his omissions and commissions. The minister’s office monitored the situation at the hospital throughout the day on Friday, instructing Dr J Veeraswamy on what and how much to reveal to reporters.



Kurnool MLA and hospital development committee member S V Mohan Reddy expressed shock at the “negligent behaviour of authorities”. He visited the hospital to interact with patients and assure them of support. “It is shameful that power could not be restored for 2 full hours, that too at the district headquarters hospital which boasts of technological advancements,” he said.



The MLA assured that such incidents would not be repeated. When contacted, principal secretary Punam Malakondaiah said Director of Medical Education (DME) had been asked to seek a report on matter, she said.Dr J Veeraswamy said showcause notices were issued to the RMO Dr Y Vasudha and CSRMO Y Srinivasulu seeking their explanation as to why they failed to act during crisis. He also claimed that during the 12-hour period only eight deaths took place and they were natural deaths.However, he had no answer to the question on how there was a sudden spurt in natural deaths on Wednesday night.