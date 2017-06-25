Sources said the group of pilgrims left the city for the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the second week of June.

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 21 Manasarovar pilgrims from Visakhapatnam district, majority of them senior citizens, are stranded in Simmikot of Nepal since June 20, owing to bad weather conditions.

Sources said the group of pilgrims left the city for the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the second week of June. After finishing their tour, the pilgrims travelled to Simmikot on June 20 from where they were supposed to return to Vizag on the same day. However, the flight got cancelled due to bad weather.

The pilgrims alleged that a travel agency from Simmikot, which was supposed to send them back the next day, had been delaying their return journey. As a result, they were stuck in a room since the last four days.

"Majority of us are above 60 years of age. Our luggage has already been sent. Though the agency is providing food, we do not have clothes and we have run out of our medicines. Some have developed some skin infections too," said 70-year-old PV Ratnam, a stranded pilgrim.

Visakhapatnam collector Pravin Kumar has deputed special deputy tehsildar D Sekhar to bring the pilgrims to New Delhi.

"The pilgrims will be brought to New Delhi. They will be staying in AP Bhavan before being brought to Visakhapatnam," a communique released by the district administration said on Saturday.