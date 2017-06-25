VISAKHAPATNAM: After the new liquor policy was announced by the state government, the excise authorities of Visakhapatnam district have accorded permission for three more bars in rural areas. The officials appealed to the bar and wine shop owners to pay the amounts for licences of the existing outlets by June 29.



“As per the new policy, bar licences will be issued by following the norm of one bar for 30,000 people. No new bar will be allowed in the GVMC (Greater Vishakapatnam Municipal Corporation) limits, but two will be opened in Narsipatnam and one more in Yelamanchili,” district prohibition and excise deputy commissioner Gopal Krishna told the media here on Saturday.



Yelamanchili and Narsipatnam do not have bars till now. Going by the population criterion, the new bars have been sanctioned to those areas, he said. Interested persons can apply for the bars by paying the licence fee as per procedure.

On June 30, the bars will be allotted by the district collector through draw of the lots, said Gopala Krishna.

At present, there are 124 bars in Visakhapatnam district.

The Excise officials also appealed to the shopkeepers to pay the licence renewal fee by 5 pm on June 29 and also to submit the required documents by 9 pm on the same day.

New excise policy

* No new bar to be allowed in GVMC limits

* Bars to be allotted through draw of lots on June 30

* 124 bars functioning in Visakhapatnam district at present

* Wine shop owners need to pay licence renewal fee by June 29