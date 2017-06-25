VISAKHAPATNAM: The third edition of Andhra Pradesh Akademi of Sciences (APAS) Science Congress-2017 on the theme ‘Green Technologies for Transformation and Sustainable Development’ will be organised at Andhra University from November 7 to 9. Releasing the brochure for the programme on Saturday, V-C G Nageswara Rao said researchers from various universities, laboratories and industries will participate in the programme. More than 1,500 papers will be presented in three parallel sessions.



Besides, a special session on nanotechnology, cyber security and medicinal plants, aromatic oil and fats will be held. “The Science Congress will have a special event to motivate children towards science and will have interaction with renowned scientists,” said the V-C.



The event is supported by national and state- level organisations, including Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Science and Technology, DRDO, Department of Space and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.