VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as five suspected cases of anthrax were reported from Kodipunjuvalasa village, Araku valley. According to District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Uma Sundari, the victims approached the King George Hospital (KGH) with complaints of skin rashes and boils on Saturday night and were admitted in the dermatology ward.

As the five male victims were reported from Agency area, doctors suspect it as anthrax, which is mostly affected to those people who eat animals even without cooking it and preserving for days together.

“We are yet to confirm with the disease, however we are treating them with antibiotics. There are more chances for anthrax in the Agency area where there are chances for patients to consume infected meat preserved for many days. We have sent the blood samples to the laboratory. The reports will come by Tuesday”, said the DM & HO.

According to the officials, there were many cases reported in Agency areas previously, but this is the first suspected case in this year. Besides anthrax disease is much spread in the remote village between Andhra-Odisha border (AOB).