KURNOOL:The lack of a fool-proof power backup system at the Kurnool Government General Hospital may not be the biggest threat to its patients’ safety. It has emerged that the largest government hospital in Rayalaseema region does not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Services Department.

The recent 12-hour power outage at the hospital in which 20 lives had allegedly been lost has set the state’s government machinery in motion with Health Minister Kamineni seeking a detailed report on the tragedy and notices being served on top doctors of the institution who were not present on duty during the crisis.

More than 90 per cent of the hospital is susceptible to fire mishaps.