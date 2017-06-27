VISAKHAPATNAM: As several measures undertaken by Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) to curb power pilferage activities have yielded a little, the authorities are now planning to adopt technology to check the malpractice.



Citing that the power pilferage cases on the rise in all five districts under its purview-Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and twin Godavari district-the discom officials say that a decision has been taken to install infrared diode (IR) meters for individual household connections.



However, the officials say that detecting power pilferage cases in Agency areas remains a concern.

“The problematic areas include Raavikamatham, Maakavaripalem, Naatavaram, Kotavurutla and Agency areas as around 30 percent of the connections are illegal. It has became a headache for us to detect the real culprits in hilly and Agency areas,” says P Manohara Rao, chief vigilance officer (in-charge) of APEPDCL.



The discom is suggesting the consumer to apply for power connection under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) for which they need to pay a subsidised bill of `125 per month.

“We will intensify checks in the jurisdiction for which 14 striking force teams have been formed,” says P Manohara Rao.Recently, the EPDCL vigilance wing has conducted a review meeting at Vidyut Bhavan in Vizag and discussed methods to control the illegal tapping of power.



The discom has introduced infrared diode (IR) meters to prevent the malpractice. The meters installed at households will be linked to the control room. “If there is any tampering or overuse, we can detect it from the control room and necessary action will be taken,” adds Rao.

Aquapond owners among the major defaulters

The discom officials say that power pilferage cases are mostly detected in twin Godavari districts where the aquaponds are more in number. “The aquapond owners and prawn hatcheries often resort to stealing power. Repeated penalties have also yielded a little. There are other customers too who consume more power than the permitted limits by tampering with the meter seals and power supply points. Nearly 8,334 persons have been booked so far and penalised,” says Ch Malleswara Rao, inspector of EPDCL vigilance wing (Vizag).