VISAKHAPATNAM: The land scam issue is raging with Opposition parties staging dharnas and agitation programmes. The GVMC Gandhi statue has become the new venue for these agitations and dharnas related to the land scam issue.

Communist Party of India (CPI), CPM, Lok Satta and other parties staged a protest dharna on Monday and demanded CBI probe or judicial inquiry with a sitting judge into the land irregularities.

All the opposition leaders alleged that the government had ordered a SIT inquiry instead of the public hearing for only to manipulate the case in favour of the culprits.

“We don’t have faith in the SIT probe. It seems that there was no revenue minister for the state as the chief minister and the police are talking about the land scams and other ministers are giving statements regarding the innocence of their own party leaders. Hundred acres of lands were encroached at Kommadi and Madhurawada and after the announcement of the SIT, the authorities are mum on the issue. This is raising more doubts about the SIT inquiry. Moreover, large scale irregularities occurred in the name of VUDA land pooling at Mudapaka and surrounding areas. We demand justice to those victims who lost their lands to the land-grabbers,” the Opposition leaders claimed.

AJ Stalin and D Markandeyulu from CPI and P Appa Rao and Mani from CPM, Bheesetty Baabji, MSN Murthy, Venugopal from Lok Satta and K Ramunaidu from Andhra Chaitanya Party along with their cadres participated.