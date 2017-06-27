SRIKAKULAM: CM CM Trivikrama Varma assumed the office of Srikaluam superintendent of police on Monday morning. After taking the charge Varma, who earlier has worked as Prakasam SP, said that people-friendly policing and curbing the road accidents would be his priority.

Trivikrama Varma assumed the office at around 9.30 am from J Bramha Reddy at district police office. A 2005-batch IPS officer, Varma earlier worked as SP for Prakasham district. He also served as deputy commissioner of police (law and order) in Visakhapatnam, officer on special duty at Narsipatnam and SP of East Godavari district and commandant of the Eighth Battalion Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) in Kondapur.

Speaking to the media, he said that his priority would be put a urb on the mounting road accidents in the district, besides ensuring people-friendly policing. “Tribal areas are also the part of society. I want to initiate a few development activities in those areas,” he said.

Former SP J Brahma Reddy, who has been instructed to report to the DGP office, was given a warm farewell by the district cops.On Monday morning, Varma went to Arasavalli temple and offered prayers before taking charge as Srikakulam SP.