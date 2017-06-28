HYDERABAD: Not satisfied with the affidavits filed by the Andhra Pradesh government on the road accident involving a bus belonging to Diwakar Travels in Krishna district on February 28 this year, a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday granted three weeks’ time to the state for filing a detailed counter affidavit on the matter.

“How could the authorities give a clean chit to Diwakar Travels bus (belonging to the family of TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy) which met with an accident at Moolapadu village in Penuganchiprolu mandal of Krishna district on Feb 28 wherein 11 people lost their lives, without even knowing that the ill-fated bus was not registered under the relevant Act either in Telangana or AP state?” the court asked the state government.

The bench, comprising acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice T Rajani, posed this question to AP advocate-general Dammalapati Srinivas while dealing with a PIL filed by KV Subba Reddy seeking action against the authorities concerned for the loss of lives in the accident involving a bus of Diwakar Travels.

The petitioner raised doubts about the steps taken by the departments concerned for implementation of welfare measures envisaged in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Motor Transport Workers Act and Rules, particularly about the working hours of the drivers of private buses, inspections conducted and action taken on the erring managements. He attributed non-implementation of these measures to the growing road accidents in AP and TS.

The court had earlier directed the transport and labour departments of both the states to file counter affidavits on the steps being taken to implement welfare measures and about the road safety. Telangana’s principal secretary (labour) had already filed a counter affidavit in compliance. On Monday, AP government’s special chief secretary (labour) Neerabh Kumar Prasad and principal secretary (transport) Sumita Dawra filed their affidavits, giving clean chit to Diwakar Travels and the bus.

Raising an objection, petitioner’s counsel PVA Padmanabham pointed out that the Telangana state and its labour commissioner had earlier told the court that Diwakar Travels bus was not registered with them under the Act and the firm was not following the norms though it was mandatory to do for the city-based travel firm. Therefore, it was not proper for the AP officials to give a clean chit to Diwakar Travels, he argued. He said the Act envisages eight-hour work a day or 48-hour work a week for a driver or worker and establishment of rest rooms to enable them to take adequate rest after long hours of driving with an intention to prevent dangerous situations like drivers dozing off at the wheel. This was totally ignored by the state and its machinery, he pointed out.

After hearing the counsel and perusing the affidavits of the AP state, the bench asked, “Has Diwakar Travels provided such rest rooms to its drivers and workers? And how did the senior officials give a clean chit to such a firm without verifying the facts?”

AP’s advocate general, while saying that the buses of Diwakar Travels have to be registered with the Telangana government, sought three weeks’ time to file a detailed counter affidavit. While granting the time, the bench refused to dispense with the presence of special chief secretary of labour on the next day of hearing.