VIJAYAWADA: The monsoon brings uninvited guests -mosquitoes. And the number of people landing in hospitals due to the diseases caused by the vector has increased manifold. Till date, over 6,000 malaria cases have been registered in the State. The supply of mosquito nets in agency areas has not been implemented yet and fogging measures are also not being carried out on a regular basis.

Malaria fevers are rampant in coastal Andhra Pradesh right from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts.

Hundreds of people are getting treated for fevers inflicted by the vector borne disease.

People living in rural and tribal areas of these districts are more prone to viral fevers.

The State health officials are busy deploying health teams in the districts and are gearing up with a full fledged program to fight against the viral fevers. But due to the shortage of staff, the officials are finding it hard to reach all villages.“The monsoon rains are intensifying across the State and this is the season for mosquito breeding. People must take precautions to keep fevers at bay. We are conducting house to house medical checkups in all agency and tribal villages of the State.

We have deployed health teams in areas where mosquito numbers are high,” said S Aruna Kumari, Director of Health department She added that spraying and fogging have also been carried out. Mosquito nets and medical kits are also ready for dispatch. People are being suggested to drink safe water and keep their surroundings clean to prevent being infected.

Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts have registered a large number of cases in the State. As many as 2,264 cases 1,600 cases have been registered in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam district respectively. Vizianagaram stands third with 1,000 malaria cases.Both private and government hospitals are seeing a large number of patients waiting for treatment.

N Jaganmohan, Superintendent of Vijayawada GGH said, “Usually fever cases in June, July and August is high. Due to the change of weather, people are falling sick. Also people have to take measures to avoid diseases.”