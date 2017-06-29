VISAKHAPATNAM: The day-long rain in the city left many places, especially the low-lying areas, flooded and drains clogged on Wednesday. Stagnant water in a few areas caused problem to the motorists. Vizag recorded a rainfall of 6.4 mm on Wednesday. Being a weekday, motorists and schoolchildren took alternative routes due to traffic jams in many areas. The roads of King George Hospital (KGH) turned muddy with stagnant water at many places.



Patients and motorists at KGH had a tough time driving on the campus, especially at the Ingate and the gynaecology department where the water stagnated and roads became slippery. While half of the road is used for parking vehicles, the leftover space is used by patients and motorists.

An attendant carrying a patient on

a wheelchair under umbrella to

KGH on Wednesday | Express



The KGH where at least 1,000 patients are reported daily lacks proper road facilities. Patients are forced to walk down through puddles, while sick persons were taken on wheel-chairs. “While going from one department to labs for tests, we have to go on foot.

Now, with the rain, we had to walk down on slippery roads and stagnant water,” said Nagayya, a patient and a native of Vizianagaram. Lack of proper roads, pregnant women and the elderly fear walking on the roads and vehicles too use the same roads.



“The underground drainage works are delayed due to rains. We have appealed to the collector for development of roads. Once the underground drainage works are completed in another few weeks, we will make estimation for laying of roads,” KGH superintendent G Arjuna said.