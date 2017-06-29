VISAKHAPATNAM: As the SIT cleared the air on its modalities of inquiry on Wednesday, saying that it would probe into the tampering of land records and its related issues only, the Opposition parties turning up the heat on the government. Most of the Opposition leaders described the SIT probe as an eyewash and won’t ferret out the real culprits.



The YSRC alleged that the SIT probe would allow the land grabbers scot free. “This is nothing but cheating Vizag people. We have already expressed our doubts over the scope of the probe and now the SIT members said that they were not empowered to investigate or register cases pertaining to the land grab and forceful occupations of government and private land. Now, it is clear that the SIT is nothing but a protection shield to the scamsters,” said YSRC district president Gudivada Amarnath.



Alleging that many prominent leaders from the ruling party were involved in the scam, he said, “We are planning to organise a long-term Save Vizag campaign from July first week. We will not relent until justice is delivered to land grab victims.”



The CPI leaders also expressed dissatisfaction on the limited scope of the SIT probe.

“SIT is nothing but the mouthpiece of the government. It will play down the gravity of the total scam. From the beginning, we have been saying the same thing. We have been demanding a comprehensive judicial probe into all allegations since the last 25 years. Now, we will chalk out an action plan to fight against the land mafia,” said JVV Satyanarayana Murthy, CPI state secretary, adding that the party would organise a Padayatra from July 6.



Reiterating the same, the CPI (M) leaders alleged that the government was not at all considering the public opinion “The TDP just wants to safeguard its leaders at any cost. Anticipating this, we have been demanding a CBI probe. We will plan agitations,” said party leader Ch Narasinga Rao.

Lok Satta also joined the government bashing. “The corrupt officials and political leaders are to be blamed for the entire episode,” said party district president Bheesetty Baabjee.

