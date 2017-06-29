VISAKHAPATNAM: A 31-year-old staffer of Dr Reddy’s Labs in Hyderabad committed suicide by cutting his wrist in a lodge in Gajuwaka on Wednesday. As per the police, the man came to Gajuwaka on Tuesday. A suicide letter found near his body said that he was under tremendous pressure as he could not achieve the target set by his employer company.



The deceased has been identified as Lingampally Venugopal Reddy, a native of Hanumakonda in Telangana. Police said he was found lying dead in a pool of blood in the lodge room. Through the job identity card and the suicide note, his identity was confirmed.“I love my mother. Please take care of her. No one is responsible for my death. I won nothing and I am no use to the world. So, I decided to kill myself,” the suicide note read.



“Preliminary inquiry revealed that Reddy came to Gajuwaka and checked into the Green Apple Lodge on Tuesday. When the housekeeping staff went to clean the room on Wednesday morning, they found Reddy lying dead on the floor.

Then the lodge management informed us,” said Gajuwaka inspector Immanuel Raju. Reddy’s Aadhaar card, employment identity card, and a suicide note were found near the body. Police have informed the family of Reddy and sent the body to King George Hospital for post-mortem. A case was booked under suspicious death and investigation is on.