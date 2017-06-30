Excise & Prohibition officials with the seized dry ganja and accused (sitting) at Alagam in Vizag Agency on Monday | Express

VISHAKAPATNAM: The Excise and Prohibition enforcement authorities arrested eight people and seized over 1,350 kg ganja worth over Rs 43 lakh from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts on Thursday.

In Visakhapatnam district, Excise department officials caught six persons belonging to Maharashtra with a new variety of ganja at Koyyuru Mandal limits on Thursday.

The gang, now in custody, was caught red-handed during vehicle checks on Chintapalli (Visakhapatnam)-Narsipatnamroute near Koyyuru mandal with 16 bags (nearly 350 kg) of ganja.

The officials said that the gang was travelling in metal chip tippers and hiding the ganja with old clothes after taking stock in Visakhaagency areas.

Within a gap of four days, Vizianagarampolice seized over 1,000 kg ganja worth Rs 40 lakh at Laxmipuramvillage of Jami mandal.

Enforcement officials said onThursday that two people were arrested and 1010 kg ganja was seized the police barrack in Vizianagaram.

The excise officials caught a van loaded with ganja in Viziangaramon Thursday at 7:45 AM.