TIRUPATI: A nine-month-old infant who was kidnapped by a young couple in front of the Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala on June 14 was rescued in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Police said he was stolen by a couple, whose names they did not reveal, as they were childless. The couple were brought to Namakkal police and handed over to the Tirupati police.

Police teams from Tirupati have been searching for the kidnapped boy in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

On June 27, Tirumala police achieved a breakthrough in the case, after tracing the address of the kidnappers using Aadhaar cards which they . However, the accused were not found at those addresses.

With the help of the relatives of the accused, police finally were able to nab the couple. The boy was found to be safe and sound. After completing formalities, he along with kidnappers will be brought to Tirupati.

Meanwhile, the parents of the boy K Venkateswarlu and K Nagarathnam are anxiously waiting in Tirumala to get reunited with their baby boy. The couple belong to Saipuram in Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur district and had come for darshan on that fateful day.