VISAKHAPATNAM: The second day of the capacity building programme on Child Protection Committees was jointly organised by the District Child Protection Unit and World Vision India under the directions of project director, the District Women and Child Development Agency, Chinmayi Devi here on Thursday.

The anganwadi workers and members of the committee have been trained for two days to strengthen the child protection committees on the issues related to the rights and laws of the child. During the programme, East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu handed over 40 wash basins, kits, 62 water storage cans and 400 chairs to 32 anganwadi centres.