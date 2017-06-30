VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar has underscored the need for providing fibregrid connectivity to all police stations in a phased manner.

During the state-level executive meeting on modernisation of police in his chambers at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, the Chief Secretary said that it is better to provide fibre grid connectivity to police stations as the state government is taking steps to extend the facility to all villages.

The DGP Sambasiva Rao appealed the Chief Secretary to sanction the required funds for purchase of vehicles and other instruments for road safety. Informing that they also have plans to install more CCTV cameras as well as utilise the services of drone cameras to increase surveillance, the DGP said that they have already submitted proposals for the same and urged him to sanction the same.