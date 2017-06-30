Khaini, gutka worth Rs 8 lakh seized in CTF raids
VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag Central Task Force (CTF) teams seized a large quantity of banned khaini and gutka packed in gunny bags, It is all worth nearly `8 lakh (market value) at various unauthorised sales/stock points.
According to CTF ACP I Chittibabu, the task Force teams conducted raids at Vepagunta, Gopalapatnam, Kancharapalem, MVP Colony and Anthony Nagar areas and found gutka and khaini packets and apprehended five persons _ N Kunchu Prasad, U Kantha Rao, M Upendra, Ch Nagaraju and A Puran Kumar. Later, the CTF officials handed over the apprehended persons along with the stock to the concerned Food & Safety authorities for further action.