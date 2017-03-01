VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lambasted Leader of Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his behavior and comments in Nandigama Government Hospital on Wednesday and found fault with his high handed behavior with district collector Babu A there.

During his address at laying foundation stone ceremony of Kondaveedu Water Project at Seethanagaram on Wednesday, he said instead of consoling the injured undergoing treatment and inquiring about their condition, Jagan has lashed out at the hospital authorities and threatened to jail the officials. It shows his troubled mental status, Naidu observed.

He said Jagan staying in Central Jails for several months formed a habit of using the ‘central jail’ word more frequently. On the occasion he praised Babu A for his innovative ideas for using IT and bring laurels to Krishna district.