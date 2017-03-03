Home States Andhra Pradesh

 Two holy dippers drown in Srikurmam temple pond in Srikakulam district

The duo went to the temple to perform a pindapradanam ritual and stepped into the temple tank to take a holy dip at around 8 am and drowned.

Published: 03rd March 2017 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2017 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two people drowned in the ritual pond (swetha pushkarini) of the Srikurmam temple in Gara mandal of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Kolakotte Janardhana Rao (18), a resident of Rayagada district in Odisha, and Patnala Ashok Kumar, a native of Gajularega village in Vizianagaram district.

According to sources, the duo went to the temple to perform a pindapradanam ritual and stepped into the temple tank to take a holy dip at around 8 am and drowned.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies and sent them to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Srikakulam for a post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srikurmam temple holy dippers drown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp