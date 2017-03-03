 Two holy dippers drown in Srikurmam temple pond in Srikakulam district

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two people drowned in the ritual pond (swetha pushkarini) of the Srikurmam temple in Gara mandal of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Kolakotte Janardhana Rao (18), a resident of Rayagada district in Odisha, and Patnala Ashok Kumar, a native of Gajularega village in Vizianagaram district.

According to sources, the duo went to the temple to perform a pindapradanam ritual and stepped into the temple tank to take a holy dip at around 8 am and drowned.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies and sent them to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Srikakulam for a post-mortem. A case has been registered.