VIJAYAWADA: 17-year-old Intermediate student has reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house at Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada due to examination pressure.

The deceased was identified as Addakatla Jhansi Mounika, an Intermediate second year student at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in M G Road.

According to her mother, extreme pressure from studies led her to take the extreme step.

Police said Mounika's parents --- Addakatla Chinnayya and Vijaya Mary Jisitha -- had divorced a year ago due to family disputes. Mounika has a younger brother, a class 9 student. Both the children were living with their mother. Mounika's mother Mary is a school teacher.

Mary told the police that her daughter Mounika was depressed as she she couldn't cope with her studies and was undergoing medical treatment. Mounika attended the intermediate examination on Wednesday. "Mounika looked fine and also said that she no longer felt pressured," Mary said.

On Thursday morning, Mounika remained in her room and Mary went to work as usual, thinking that her daughter was sleeping.

After some time, some neighbours saw Mounika's body hanging in her room through the window. They informed Mary, who rushed back home from school.

Police suspect that family disputes and parents' separation could also be possible reasons for her depression. The Ajith Singh Nagar Police have registered a case of suspicious death.