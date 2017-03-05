VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to resolve drinking water problem in the city during summer, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has prepared a comprehensive summer water plan at an estimated cost of Rs 3.3 crore, which will be spent on buying equipment and taking up repairs to the pipelines on a war footing.



Sources in the corporation told Express that District Collector Babu A and VMC commissioner G Veerapandian have been instructed by the government to come up with a detailed report on the summer action plan within three weeks.

As per reports of civic officials, last year nearly Rs 2.34 crore was spent under the summer action plan, but many residences on hill slopes still faced severe shortage of drinking water.



The summer action plan comprises stocking of requisite materials for supply network, reservoir, repairing borewells, laying of new pipelines, desiltation of drains, cleaning of tanks and plying water tanks. As part of the plan, existing borewells will be flushed and will be made functional.

Minor problems like power failure at pumping stations or leakages in pipelines or valves will be monitored. According to the information available with VMC, residents of Patamata, Auto Nagar, Gurunanak Colony, Moghalrajpuram and Gunadala grapple with erratic water supply every summer. The VMC has already instructed the engineering department officials to speed up the repair works at these places to augment the drinking water supply.



Everyday, 160 MLD (million litres per day) drinking water was being supplied to the 12 lakh population in the city. As part of the water plan, officials have also laid emphasis on repairing defunct borewells at various parts of the city.



Tenders have already been called for, and works will be completed in a fortnight. Besides the regular supply of water to all the areas, water will be also supplied through water tankers.



“We are making all arrangements to cope with the demand for drinking water in the summer. This time, the VMC is formulating a comprehensive action plan for drinking water in the summer. The demand for water has increased with the growth in population in the city,” said mayor Koneru Sreedhar.



Referring to the supply of drinking water to the hill slopes, he said the water supply would be ensured to all the dwellings on hill slopes.