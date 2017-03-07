VIJAYAWADA : The process of registering the reconstituted plots to farmers of capital region Amaravati commenced at Thullur sub-registrar office on Monday.

The Capital Region Development Authority officials handed over the documents of registered plot to K Adilakshmi of Nelapadu village, who first gave her land to the CRDA under the land pooling scheme for capital construction. CRDA Commissioner Ch Sreedhar said 72,000 plots were allotted to 24,000 farmers of 22 villages in the capital region. In the next two months, allotted plots would be registered through GPS and documents would be handed over to the farmers.



Responding to allegation of Y S Jaganmohan Reddy that several irregularities have taken place in the allocation of plots to farmers, Sreedhar said that it was made through a computer lottery system developed by TCS.