Vijayawada Municipal schools ill-equipped for smooth conduct of SSC exams 

With the class X examinations beginning on March 17, most of the municipal schools in the city are lacking proper infrastructure like benches and ceiling fans in classrooms.

Published: 07th March 2017 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2017 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA :  With the class X examinations beginning on March 17, most of the municipal schools in the city are lacking proper infrastructure like benches and ceiling fans in classrooms. Over the years, a good number of students were forced to sit on the floor for writing  public examinations due to lack of benches in many schools. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) also failed to allocate enough funds for the 2017-18 fiscal for buying furniture for schools. 

However, the VMC education wing officials claimed that foolproof arrangements had been made at the municipal schools for the smooth conduct of SSC exams. 

“It has became a routine exercise for the VMC officials to hire furniture during the time of examinations from private persons. Instead of hiring furniture at high cost, the civic body should find a permanent solution to the problem by allocating enough funds for purchasing furniture for municipal schools,” said PDSU State president A Ravi Chandra.

Meanwhile, Mayor Koneru Sridhar on Monday met Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Karikal Valavan seeking funds for purchasing furniture for municipal schools. He also asked the Principal Secretary to release the non-plan grants of `43.74 crore for 2014-15 and 2016-17 and `35 lakh for developing Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium.

He also urged him to release `17.69 crore sanctioned for the displaced under road widening works during Krishna Pushkarams. The Principal Secretary responded positively to the appeals made by the Mayor. 

